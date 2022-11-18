Entrance to Toronto business to be blocked for weeks during busiest season of the year

Toronto construction is annoying at the best of times, but it's so much worse when it blocks the front entrance to a local small business as we head into the busiest season of the year.

At Daughter on Dundas West, construction has been so intense and invasive that it looks like it even damaged some goods in their window display.

"City repairs will have the stretch of sidewalk (possibly road?) right in front of Daughter and Beadle blocked off (BUT NOT CLOSED) for at least a week, if not longer (one of the workers I spoke to told me it could be 2-3wks). And, apparently the vibrations from their digging yesterday did this (swipe left) to my window display," reads a post from Daughter.

"The timing of this- with the busiest time of the year for retail coming fast- couldn't be worse. Especially after the last few years. This holiday season means so much more to small businesses than ever before, so please don't let the construction keep you away!"

The construction is actually a necessary emergency repair so it needs to happen, but that also means there wasn't time to give businesses much notice it was happening.

"My problem is more with the systemic issues underlying all of this...if local businesses hadn't been put through the wringer over the last few years, and had more support from the government, we'd all be a lot more resilient when things like this happen," Daughter co-owner Rebekah Hakkenberg tells blogTO.

"And also, if the infrastructure wasn't, literally, in this case, crumbling, if the city was more proactive about replacing sewage pipes, instead of waiting until they crack, then they could work with businesses to do these sorts of things at less impactful times."

Hakkenberg says she's been told the sidewalk will be unpredictably open and blocked off at various points for the near future as the busy season ramps up.

"It's definitely affecting local foot traffic, which at this time of year is crucial. I think the main thing I'd like people to know is that our businesses (mine, Beadle, and Slowsouth Pizza) are still open during the construction, and that small businesses, in general, still really need the support," says Hakkenberg.

"The timing couldn't be worse, but emergencies happen, and the city crews are doing their best to take care of it as fast as possible."

The moral of the story is if you're out doing holiday shopping and see construction in front of a business, don't let them bear the brunt of something they have no control over: try to persevere if you're still physically able to get in.