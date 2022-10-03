City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
what is open thanksgiving monday

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2022 in Toronto

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 12 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

What is open on Thanksgiving Monday 2022 in Toronto is a bit of a mixed bag. While most of the city has the day off, there are a few exceptions. Whether you need to do some last-minute turkey day shopping or want to spend the day out and about with the family, let this be your guide on October 10.

Here's what's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Post offices
Open
  • The TTC will operate on a holiday schedule.
  • GO Transit will operate on a Sunday schedule.
  • Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Thanksgiving Toronto 2022

Locations of Summerhill Market will be open for all of your shopping needs on Monday. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants and bars before heading out — many already consider Monday a day off.
  • LCBO
  • The Beer Store
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Thanksgiving with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
Open

Thanksgiving Toronto 2022

Eaton Centre will remain open on October 10. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Thanksgiving Toronto 2022

Little Canada will be one of the many attractions you can visit on Monday. Photo by Fareen Karim.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • Canada's Wonderland
  • MOCA
Open
Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

These are the most haunted and spookiest places in Toronto

The salmon run is back in Toronto and here's how to see the action

Toronto just got new $2 discount stores from a popular global retail empire

What's open and closed on Thanksgiving Monday 2022 in Toronto

Toronto intersection to be shut down for almost two months for TTC track replacement

It's going to feel like summer again in Toronto this week

Ontario's controversial new highway could face long delays

Toronto tourist attraction gets dragged into viral video that suggested discrimination