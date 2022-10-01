10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Businesses that have closed in Toronto include some that were open for decades, as well as some that weren't open for quite as long. No matter how long they operated for, these places all made an impression.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Sherway Gardens lost their location of this popular family restaurant for comfort food near the end of September.

This family-run auto business that's been around since 1964 is now closing and having a massive sale, with their last day on September 30.

For 22 years, this hangout in Scarborough on Kingston Rd. has been providing people with donuts, but sadly the landlord wanted to double their rent causing them to close down on September 29.

This ice cream joint and sandwich shop wasn't open at this location for long, closing their doors in the Yorkville neighbourhood on September 11.

Locations of this pet shop all closed down recently, with the last remaining location on Gerrard shutting its doors in September, citing lockdowns as a strain.

This quiet Davenport Village favourite quietly closed down recently, a little over a year after a vehicle unfortunately plowed through their front window.

The neighbourhood this restaurant was named for said goodbye to it after the spot posted a notice in their window letting people know they had closed.

Named after an acronym for "Food Art Music," this restaurant serving Cajun cuisine closed its doors for the final time on September 18.

The location of this health store near Queen and Portland informed people with a note in the window that they've now recently closed.

This wasn't necessarily a business with a permanent physical storefront, but acted as a hub for trucks to gather and sell their various foods at their Resurrection Rd. location near Islington station.