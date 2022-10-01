City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
businesses closed toronto

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 7 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

Businesses that have closed in Toronto include some that were open for decades, as well as some that weren't open for quite as long. No matter how long they operated for, these places all made an impression.

Here are notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month.

Pickle Barrel

Sherway Gardens lost their location of this popular family restaurant for comfort food near the end of September.

Performance Improvements Speed Shop

This family-run auto business that's been around since 1964 is now closing and having a massive sale, with their last day on September 30.

Coffee Dome

For 22 years, this hangout in Scarborough on Kingston Rd. has been providing people with donuts, but sadly the landlord wanted to double their rent causing them to close down on September 29.

Good Behaviour Yorkville

This ice cream joint and sandwich shop wasn't open at this location for long, closing their doors in the Yorkville neighbourhood on September 11.

Barkside Bistro Gerrard

Locations of this pet shop all closed down recently, with the last remaining location on Gerrard shutting its doors in September, citing lockdowns as a strain.

Crosscut Coffee

This quiet Davenport Village favourite quietly closed down recently, a little over a year after a vehicle unfortunately plowed through their front window.

Liberty Village Rotisserie

The neighbourhood this restaurant was named for said goodbye to it after the spot posted a notice in their window letting people know they had closed.

FAM

Named after an acronym for "Food Art Music," this restaurant serving Cajun cuisine closed its doors for the final time on September 18.

Qi Natural

The location of this health store near Queen and Portland informed people with a note in the window that they've now recently closed.

Food Truck'n Friday

This wasn't necessarily a business with a permanent physical storefront, but acted as a hub for trucks to gather and sell their various foods at their Resurrection Rd. location near Islington station.

Lead photo by

Hector Vasquez at Good Behaviour
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It was pure chaos on the TTC after subway shut down due to mechanical issues

Toronto Star owners are feuding and hefty job cuts could be on the line

Ontario just increased its minimum wage by 50 cents

10 notable businesses that closed in Toronto last month

Breathtaking new Toronto office tower opens space dedicated to Indigenous history

UP Express riders in Toronto are angry about long lines and cramped trains

Someone says they received enough voter cards to vote 4 times in the Toronto election

Toronto divided on what street separates the east and west side of the city