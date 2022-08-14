City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
barkside bistro toronto

Toronto pet business permanently closing all locations due to lockdowns

City
Amy Carlberg
Posted 46 minutes ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Though people may have spent more time with their pets at home during lockdowns, restrictions are unfortunately the reason one Toronto pet business is closing its locations.

Barkside Bistro is closing both its locations this month, one in Leslieville and one near Bathurst Station.

The shop was known for its wide range of high quality gourmet dog food, hence the name. They were in business for nearly a decade.

During lockdowns, the struggling pet store even got help from a cartoonist friend promoting the shop through a series of comics.

"Sadly it's time to say goodbye," reads a post on social media from the store. "We will be closing our stores."

A section below is titled "Special Message from Karen."

"Your support has helped me share a vision of more natural choices for our kitties and pups, and challenge the norms of conventional treatments and care," she writes.

She goes on to say she's sent special messages to her team personally, and signs off, "I hope we meet again."

The last day for the Barton shop will be August 13, and the last day for the Gerrard shop will be September 14. Their last delivery will be September 7.

Lead photo by

Barkside Bistro
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Toronto pet business permanently closing all locations due to lockdowns

Doug Ford goes viral for swallowing and eating buzzing bee during live TV appearance

The Canadian government is hiring for a bunch of jobs in Toronto that pay six figures

Toronto is getting a bunch of new road signs to help stop drivers from speeding

Someone posted a huge sign looking for their Toronto Caribbean Carnival crush

Toronto woman harassed after releasing fish from fisherman's bucket back into pond

Hundreds of cyclists clog Toronto streets and block traffic to protest High Park policing

Power outage in Toronto leads to chaos at the Eaton Centre