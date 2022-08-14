Toronto pet business permanently closing all locations due to lockdowns

Though people may have spent more time with their pets at home during lockdowns, restrictions are unfortunately the reason one Toronto pet business is closing its locations.

Barkside Bistro is closing both its locations this month, one in Leslieville and one near Bathurst Station.

The shop was known for its wide range of high quality gourmet dog food, hence the name. They were in business for nearly a decade.

During lockdowns, the struggling pet store even got help from a cartoonist friend promoting the shop through a series of comics.

"Sadly it's time to say goodbye," reads a post on social media from the store. "We will be closing our stores."

A section below is titled "Special Message from Karen."

"Your support has helped me share a vision of more natural choices for our kitties and pups, and challenge the norms of conventional treatments and care," she writes.

She goes on to say she's sent special messages to her team personally, and signs off, "I hope we meet again."

The last day for the Barton shop will be August 13, and the last day for the Gerrard shop will be September 14. Their last delivery will be September 7.