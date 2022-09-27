Toronto restaurant known for its chicken has permanently closed

A Toronto restaurant known for their chicken has permanently closed, leaving people in the neighbourhood looking elsewhere for affordable comfort food.

Liberty Village Rotisserie posted a sign in their window informing people that their residence at a corner spot in the neighbourhood they're named for has ended.

"After 11 great years of serving the local community delicious chicken, we have decided to close our doors for the final time and try our hand at something new," reads the note in the restaurant's window.

Prices at the casual spot started at just $5.99 for a pulled chicken sandwich or grilled vegetable souvlaki pita. They also did rotisserie chicken combos, seafood, salads, ribs, wings and poutine.

The restaurant was popular with the weekday lunchtime crowd in the area and was actually closed on weekends (with availability for catering), but had managed to survive up until at least August 2022.

"Even the past two years during all of our toughest moments, we were able to survive and at times thrive due to your continued support," the note reads.

"I'm sure our paths will cross down the road. We will cherish our Liberty Village family forever."