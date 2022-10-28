Get ready for another weekend of nightmare travel around Toronto

Motorists and commuters should brace for another rough weekend of travel on Toronto roads and rails, as the City is warning of a number of road closures and restrictions in effect this weekend and beyond to accommodate a long list of events and infrastructure projects.

Just like any other weekend, construction will be a factor in your travel around the city, whether by public transit, bike, car, or even on foot.

All of the above will be affected on Yonge Street from Lake Shore Boulevard to Front Street from 7 a.m. on Friday, October 28, until 11 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, with traffic, bike lanes, and sidewalks all closing to make way for a partial demolition of a Metrolinx bridge spanning Yonge Street.

This closure will limit access to Yonge Street from the westbound Gardiner off-ramp and cause traffic chaos in the area for the next six consecutive weekends.

To the east, access to Lake Shore Boulevard East via northbound Parliament Street will shut down until 9 p.m. Sunday evening for ongoing gas main work.

Nearby, The Esplanade between Market Street and Church Street will be a no-go-zone for traffic from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday for crane hoist operations.

Another crane-related closure — this one to accommodate a removal at 480 Yonge Street— is planned for Yonge Street between Maitland Street and Alexander Street from 7 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday.

Lane restrictions and partial intersection closures in the Financial District and adjacent Entertainment District will bring thoroughfares like Adelaide Street West to a crawl this weekend, with additional closures beginning next week.

Among the most disruptive weekend road closures, Danforth Avenue will shut down to vehicular traffic between Broadview Avenue and Donlands Avenue from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, October 30, for the Oxi Day Parade.

But the end of the weekend won't mean the end of travel frustrations. Halloween falls on a Monday this year, and festivities will come with several event road closures certain to snarl the city with traffic into the start of the work week.

One of the biggest events of the week is the Halloween on Church event, which will require a full closure of Church Street between the north side of Carlton Street to the south side of Gloucester Street from 6 p.m. on Monday, October 31 to 2 a.m. on Tuesday, November 1.

Though there are no TTC closures or service disruptions scheduled this weekend, construction related to TTC surface routes will be a major factor on weekend traffic, and will continue until mid-November.

Streetcar track replacement work will impact traffic on College Street, between Borden Street and Spadina Avenue and from St. George Street to University Avenue.

The entire intersection of King Street West and Shaw Street is also closed until mid-November as the TTC replaces its streetcar tracks.

Perhaps the worst offender in streetcar track work is the drawn-out King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles intersection, which remains for TTC track replacement and road reconstruction work.

Upgrades to Museum Station require ongoing lane restrictions on Queens Park, between Bloor Street West and Queen's Park Crescent.

One of the messiest stretches will be Roncesvalles Avenue, which is closed from Queen Street West to Harvard Avenue for overlapping construction, including water main replacement, TTC track replacement and road reconstruction.

Users of the regional transit system will also have to suffer a bit this weekend, as construction-related service changes will impact trips on the Lakeshore West, Lakeshore East and Barrie GO lines.

Trains will operate hourly between Union Station and West Harbour GO Station on the Lakeshore West Line, resulting in longer connection times, while Niagara Falls trains and some bus routes will operate on modified schedules.

Trains will also run hourly on the Barrie Line from Union to Aurora GO, with train service replaced by buses between Aurora GO and Allandale Waterfront GO.

It's a nice little bonus fright for Halloween weekend, courtesy of the powers that be.