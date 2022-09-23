It's going to be mayhem getting around Toronto this weekend with road and transit closures

It may be one of the last weekends to enjoy sunny, reasonably mild weather in Toronto before fall hits full swing, but if you're planning on getting out and about and hitting up any of the many major events going on around the city, you may want to reserve some extra time for your commute, especially if you're coming from out of town.

The City has announced an extensive list of some temporary road closures taking place over the next few days, which, compounded with multiple public transit shutdowns, may make commuting a mess.

GO trains and subway shutting down in another nightmare travel weekend for Toronto https://t.co/BxYKHu2TsM #Toronto — blogTO (@blogTO) September 21, 2022

With Just for Laughs in town — including its all-new street festival — a portion of Front Street from Yonge to Church will stay closed until 6 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 26. The same will apply t0 Scott Street from Scott Lane to 41 m north of Front, and to the entire west curb lane of that street from Scott Lane to the Esplanade.

Further north, a number of streets in and around Wallace Emerson will be shut down from 8 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 until 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26 for the Geary Art Crawl:

Geary Ave. between Ossington and Lightbourn

Lightbourn Ave. between Geary and Brandon

Bristol Ave. between Geary and the north laneway

Bartlett Ave. from the train tracks south to the north laneway

Salem Ave. between Geary and the north laneway

Westmoreland Ave. between Geary and the north laneway

Delaware Ave. No between Geary and the north laneway

Somerset Ave. between Geary and the orth Laneway

And then, for the Legacy Awards, the west curb lane and sidewalk on Eastern Ave. from Queen St. E to just 20 m south will be closed from now until 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25; the south curb lane and sidewalk on Queen East will also be closed for just the Sunday, from half an intersection west to the corner of Eastern.

Market Street also remains closed to cars from Front St. E to the Esplanade.

Then there are a slew of construction closures, reducing Lake Shore Blvd. W to a single lane at York Street until 11 p.m. Saturday, limiting access to the thoroughfare from York. Another section of Lake Shore, between Lower Jarvis and Yonge, will also be cut down to one lane westbound until 7 a.m. next Friday, Sept. 30.

Weekend events and road closures for September 24 to 25.



News release: https://t.co/QUCYb0qrjv — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) September 22, 2022

Other closures due to ongoing construction activity this weekend:

College St. from George to Spadina (all lanes)

College from Augusta to Spadina (down to one lane if travelling eastbound, and all lanes are closed westbound)

the corner of King St. W and Shaw (down to one lane in both directions)

the Queensway between Parkside and the King-Queen-Queensway-Roncesvalles corner (a number of lane reductions in both directions)

Roncesvalles Ave. is also shuttered between Queen and Harvard, while Wellington St. is reduced to a single lane westbound from Church to Yonge. The corner of Carlton and Church is also closed for streetcar track replacement.

This is on top of Go Line and TTC closures, including the shutdown of the Line 1 sunway between Finch and St. Clair on both weekend days, and amid events like the Weeknd, JFL, the Indonesian Food Festival, the Killers, and more.

All in all, another busy, nightmarish weekend for getting around the city.