halloween on church toronto

Church Street is throwing a huge Halloween street party in Toronto

Put on your best costume because Halloween on Church Street is returning to Toronto this month.

After a brief hiatus, the annual party is back.

The legendary bash sees thousands of Halloween enthusiasts dressed to the nines in some of their best costumes take over a section of Church Street.

The block party shuts down a section of the street, from Wood Street to Gloucester Street, to cars making it a pedestrian-only road starting at 6:30 p.m. on Halloween night.

Halloween on Church Street draws massive crowds to The Village's shops, bars, and cafes that will be open all night long.

No matter the weather and what day of the week the spooky holiday lands on, the streets are always full of creative costumes based on pop culture references from the year.

Put on your best costume and head to The Village with your friends to celebrate Halloween, even if it does land on a Monday this year.

Church St. Halloween will take place on Oct 31. and roughly take place between Alexander St. and Wellesley. The party usually gets going around dusk.

Hector Vasquez
