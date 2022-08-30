Weekend traffic in Toronto is so bad GO buses can't even access Union Station

This past weekend was filled with crowd-loving events in Toronto. From the Canadian National Exhibition's (CNE) return, Fan Expo, never-ending construction and the general buzz of the downtown core, it's no surprise traffic was very bad.

But it reached a new level of gridlock when some GO buses were not able to arrive at Union Station and had to detour to other stations.

If you happened to be waiting for a GO bus, you'll know that a huge amount of eastbound trips to Union were cut short or cancelled all together - probably leaving you stranded.

Posts from angry commuters shared on social media show the GO bus schedule filled with cancelled trips.

What fresh hell is this.



A critically underbuilt and underserved @GOtransit system, ironically grinding to a halt because...car traffic.



But don't worry, @cityoftoronto keeps ranking as most livable place in the world. This is fine.