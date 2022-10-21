City
downtown-toronto-beach-under-threat

Popular beach in downtown Toronto faces threat of private development

Is anything sacred in this city?

Downtown Toronto's only beach is facing developer threats and residents are banding together to keep the popular spot public. 

"We reject proposals for it being private property, or for privatization of public property that would destroy this amenity," an online petition reads. 

Located near Ontario Place, the beach commonly referred to as "Teachbeach" or "Pebble beach" is known for its crystal-clear waters, used year-round by thousands of swimmers.

Steve Mann, who started the petition, says he'd like to see "measures taken here to ensure that public property is not taken over by private interests such as Ontario Place Corporation  or anyone else."

Back in July 2021, the provincial government announced a development plan for Ontario Place after a two-year-long bidding process, but some are saying it "lacks a comprehensive vision that recognizes Ontario Place's value as a public asset." 

Mayoral candidate Sarah Climenhaga is one of the 70-something people who have signed the petition thus far. She recently spread the word on her social media channels.

Lead photo by

SwimOP = Swim at Ontario Place Facebook
