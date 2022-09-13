Here's what we know about the Toronto police officer shot and killed in Mississauga

City
A massive emergency alert was sent to thousands of people in Ontario regarding an active shooter yesterday. Though at the time many were confused about the circumstances, we now know a Toronto police officer was murdered.

Both Toronto and Peel police forces confirmed the officer was participating in a training exercise and that he was "ambushed and fatally shot dead" unprovoked while at a Mississauga Tim Hortons around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 12.

"It is with a profound sadness that I announced the death of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong of Traffic Services," Toronto Chief of Police James Ramer told the public in Mississauga last night.

Hong, 48, is survived by his wife, two children and parents. He joined the force 22 years ago.

"I committed to his family that they will have the full support of the Toronto Police Service everyday, going forward," Ramer said will clearly choked up.

Hong's death is being investigated by Peel Regional Police. "I am working closely with Chief Nishan Duraiappah (Peel Police) to determine what exactly happened to our officer," Ramer said.

"I can say that our preliminary information is that Const. Hong was shot at close range and died at the scene."

A police news release indicated a second person was shot at the same location where Hong was ambushed. That victim suffered life-altering injuries.

The suspect regarding both deaths is alleged to be responsible for a shooting in Halton Region that left one person dead and two others injured as well.

A total of five people were shot in this rampage all believed to be tied to a single 30-year-old suspect who was wearing all black except for a construction vest.

Following the Mississauga shootings, Peel Regional Police were searching for the suspect, who is alleged to have fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

A subsequent provincial safety alert was issued across the province indicating an "active shooter" situation.

The details of this rampage are a little bit confusing. But according to all police reports, it was confirmed the shooting of Hong and the second victim occurred in Mississauga first.

Following this, three people were shot in Milton, resulting in the death of one. 

Since the news broke that Hong was killed, an outpouring of grief and support have erupted across the province.

Last night around 9 p.m., Hong's body arrived at the coroner's office followed by a trail of police vehicles flashing their lights.

This was the last stop in a lengthy procession from where Hong died in Mississauga.

Don Cherry, Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie were a few out of many prominent figures to issue condolences to the fallen officer.

"My thoughts are with Const. Hong's family, his friends and the entire Toronto Police Service who I know are grieving right now after the loss of their own," read part of Tory's statement.

Flags across the city including those at City Hall and Metro Hall will remain at half-mast in remembrance of Hong.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Hong is being remembered as a "gentle giant" and loving father.

"Andrew was larger than life. Physically he was larger than life and his personality was in the room before he was. … We had a lot of laughs," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24.

