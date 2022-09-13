Here's what we know about the Toronto police officer shot and killed in Mississauga

A massive emergency alert was sent to thousands of people in Ontario regarding an active shooter yesterday. Though at the time many were confused about the circumstances, we now know a Toronto police officer was murdered.

Both Toronto and Peel police forces confirmed the officer was participating in a training exercise and that he was "ambushed and fatally shot dead" unprovoked while at a Mississauga Tim Hortons around 2:15 p.m. on Sept. 12.

It is with profound sadness that I share the loss of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong in a tragic incident today. His family will always have the full support of the Toronto Police Service. My statement is below. #HeroesInLife pic.twitter.com/X6OhvhO4K4 — Chief James Ramer (@jamesramertps) September 13, 2022

"It is with a profound sadness that I announced the death of Toronto Police Service Constable Andrew Hong of Traffic Services," Toronto Chief of Police James Ramer told the public in Mississauga last night.

Hong, 48, is survived by his wife, two children and parents. He joined the force 22 years ago.

"I committed to his family that they will have the full support of the Toronto Police Service everyday, going forward," Ramer said will clearly choked up.

A woman drops off flowers outside Mississauga Tim Hortons where yesterdays shooting rampage started & where Police Constable Andrew Hong was killed. The suspect killed 2 ppl/wounded 3 others before eventually being shot/killed by police in Hamilton cemetary pic.twitter.com/uUJYgP5Dgh — carl hanstke (@carlCityNews) September 13, 2022

Hong's death is being investigated by Peel Regional Police. "I am working closely with Chief Nishan Duraiappah (Peel Police) to determine what exactly happened to our officer," Ramer said.

We extend our thoughts and deepest sympathies to all families, loved ones and responding Emergency Responders affected by today’s tragic events. To @TorontoPolice colleagues of Cst. Andrew Hong, his friends and family, we offer our sincerest condolences. #heroinlife — Chief Nishan Duraiappah (@ChiefNish) September 13, 2022

"I can say that our preliminary information is that Const. Hong was shot at close range and died at the scene."

A police news release indicated a second person was shot at the same location where Hong was ambushed. That victim suffered life-altering injuries.

The suspect regarding both deaths is alleged to be responsible for a shooting in Halton Region that left one person dead and two others injured as well.

A total of five people were shot in this rampage all believed to be tied to a single 30-year-old suspect who was wearing all black except for a construction vest.

May Constable Andrew Hong rest in peace. A husband, father and hero, he and his loved ones are in my prayers. https://t.co/xbvypSdPQ9 — Doug Ford (@fordnation) September 13, 2022

Following the Mississauga shootings, Peel Regional Police were searching for the suspect, who is alleged to have fled the scene in a Jeep Cherokee.

A subsequent provincial safety alert was issued across the province indicating an "active shooter" situation.

The details of this rampage are a little bit confusing. But according to all police reports, it was confirmed the shooting of Hong and the second victim occurred in Mississauga first.



Following this, three people were shot in Milton, resulting in the death of one.

Since the news broke that Hong was killed, an outpouring of grief and support have erupted across the province.

Last night around 9 p.m., Hong's body arrived at the coroner's office followed by a trail of police vehicles flashing their lights.

The body of fallen @TorontoPolice officer Andrew Hong has arrived at the Coroner’s Office. Here is a just a glimpse of the support his fellow officers came to show him this evening pic.twitter.com/Ivq57u9g4R — Adam Dabrowski (@AdamDabrowski2) September 13, 2022

This was the last stop in a lengthy procession from where Hong died in Mississauga.

Don Cherry, Premier Doug Ford, Toronto Mayor John Tory and Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie were a few out of many prominent figures to issue condolences to the fallen officer.

My deepest condolences to the family of @TorontoPolice Constable Andrew Hong who tragically lost his life in today’s unprovoked attack in Mississauga. My heart breaks for his wife, two children, his parents, friends and fellow officers. May he Rest in Peace. https://t.co/IlAWWhSud9 — Bonnie Crombie 🇨🇦 (@BonnieCrombie) September 13, 2022

"My thoughts are with Const. Hong's family, his friends and the entire Toronto Police Service who I know are grieving right now after the loss of their own," read part of Tory's statement.

The Toronto Sign will be dimmed tonight to honour the memory of Constable Andrew Hong, a member of the Toronto Police Service, who was tragically killed today. pic.twitter.com/WQHq7E18iR — John Tory (@TorontosMayor) September 13, 2022

Flags across the city including those at City Hall and Metro Hall will remain at half-mast in remembrance of Hong.

Multiple news outlets are reporting that Hong is being remembered as a "gentle giant" and loving father.

The policing community is grieving after the murder of Cst. Andrew Hong, in what’s being described as an ambush type attack.



Their grief and sorrow may not always be visible, but every officer is hurting on the inside as they think about a wife, children and parents who’s — Akhil Mooken (@AkhilMooken) September 13, 2022

"Andrew was larger than life. Physically he was larger than life and his personality was in the room before he was. … We had a lot of laughs," Toronto Fire Chief Matthew Pegg told CP24.