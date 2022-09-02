The Toronto air show hasn't even started and people are already complaining

The Canadian International Air Show (CIAS) is back in Toronto after a long hiatus, and with it, the cacophony of jet blasts and droning piston engines tearing up the skies over the waterfront.

The long-awaited return of the Air Show runs September 3-5 from 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m., but the associated booms and blasts have already arrived in the city as pilots conduct practice flights in advance of the big weekend.

First shot of the 2022 air show practice flights (for discussion of this weekend's Air Show) via /r/toronto https://t.co/dFlI6M8YCk #news #toronto #thesix — 𝙺𝚒𝚎𝚛 (@thenihilistkier) September 2, 2022

Toronto Police issued a tweet warning the public of the planned disturbance and the marine exclusion zone around the practice area.

Advisory - Toronto Downtown & Toronto Harbour: Planes involved in Canadian International Air Show, @TPSMarineUnit and partners are practicing for weekend Air Shows Friday Sept. 2, 2022 #CIAS pic.twitter.com/HY6i9O3Fqr — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) September 2, 2022

Excitement is riding high for the first air show since 2019, but not everyone is a fan of warplanes making a commotion over the city, and locals are already venting their frustrations over the noise and even the anticipation of the annual aircraft exhibition.

Toronto needs potholes filled and bike posts replaced and tree limbs pruned and water fountains turned on and usable bathrooms in parks and a massive band-aid on the cuts to critical public services, but what we get is: an air show everyone hates! Clown town. — Sarah Townson (@townerson) September 2, 2022

No, that isn't a freak earthquake or crews tearing up the road outside your home. But try explaining that to freaked-out pets wondering what the sudden increase in decibels is about.

saying a prayer for my shy, skittish puppy who is about to experience her first toronto air show long weekend 🤪 — Bec (@RebecaMacKinnon) September 2, 2022

The CIAS has faced criticism in recent years for its proud display of machines designed for war in a city home to thousands of people sensitive to or displaced from their homelands by symbols of war.

A protest is planned to take place at Dufferin Loop on Sept. 4., with organizers seeking to "raise awareness about the fighter jets and war."

Of course, there are also many people who disagree with this stance.

cue the tweets from people saying that having military jets flying above our skies is "disrespectful" to newcomers to the city who are from worn-torn countries. — BJG (@MOAB1972) September 2, 2022

It's impossible to talk about the annual event without at least a mention of the long-disused Twitter account, @Toronto_AirShow, which — though silent since 2016 — would treat the city to written interpretations of the blasts, drones, and other loud engine noises associated with the summer tradition.