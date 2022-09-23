City
oakville teacher

Ontario school board is now reviewing dress code after busty teacher controversy

After more than a week of international attention due to the oversized prosthetic bust of one of its teachers, the Halton District School Board is now apparently in the process of re-assessing its dress code.

Photos and videos of an educator from Oakville Trafalgar High School began making the rounds on social media last week, showing her wearing an impossibly large and unignorable bust piece while leading a class.

While many expressed concern over the very visible nipples of the tech instructor, who is trans, in the workplace, the school board stood by their employee, stating that "gender identity and gender expression are protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code" and that it was a confidential personnel matter.

"HDSB recognizes the rights of students, staff, parents/guardians and community members to equitable treatment without discrimination based upon gender identity and gender expression," a spokesperson added to blogTO on September 19.

But, following a flood of comments, concerns and inquiries, the board is now reviewing its dress code, which many pointed out forbids students from wearing "clothing that exposes or makes visible genitals and nipples" — a rule the teacher is clearly in violation of.

InsideHalton revealed this week that HDSB Director of Education Curtis Ennis has been asked by the board of trustees to produce a report about "the various considerations regarding dress codes" within the next two months.

The board also acknowledged to Global News today the potential for in-person protests regarding the controversy, which has reached viral proportions online.

Videos from the demonstration are already surfacing online as of Friday afternoon.

