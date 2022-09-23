City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
eglinton crosstown opening delayed

Metrolinx says Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening is delayed yet again

City
Jack Landau
Posted 9 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT has hit yet another snag, with Metrolinx President & CEO Phil Verster confirming on Friday that the project has once again fallen behind schedule, meaning riders will have to wait even longer for the delay-plagued light rail line.

"We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project," said Verster.

"Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline."

"We know construction has been difficult for commuters, communities, and businesses along the Eglinton corridor."

"We are doing everything to hold Crosslinx Transit Solutions accountable and to redouble efforts to meet their commitments and complete the work quickly so we can welcome riders onto a complete, tested, and fully operational Eglinton Crosstown LRT as soon as possible."

Construction for the future Line 5 began way back in 2011 with an expected completion date of 2020. Multiple delays have since bumped the timeline back, with projected openings moved back to 2022, and now officially 2023.

Lead photo by

Jack Landau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

It's going to be mayhem getting around Toronto this weekend with road and transit closures

Ontario school board is now reviewing dress code after busty teacher controversy

Toronto just got a secret rope swing hanging from a bridge

Ontario and the Toronto area are about to get hit with first blast of winter weather

Metrolinx says Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening is delayed yet again

Toronto's cold weather is officially here and the city is yet again not having it

New Toronto condo tower just took a giant leak all over the city

Wild video shows alleged drunk driver trying to evade cops in Brampton