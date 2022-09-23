Metrolinx says Toronto's Eglinton Crosstown LRT opening is delayed yet again

The long-delayed Eglinton Crosstown LRT has hit yet another snag, with Metrolinx President & CEO Phil Verster confirming on Friday that the project has once again fallen behind schedule, meaning riders will have to wait even longer for the delay-plagued light rail line.

"We had expected the Eglinton Crosstown LRT to be fully built, thoroughly tested, and in service this fall in accordance with our project agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions, the construction consortium responsible for building the project," said Verster.

"Unfortunately, while progress has been made, Crosslinx Transit Solutions have fallen behind schedule, are unable to finalize construction and testing, and therefore the system will not be operational on this timeline."

"We know construction has been difficult for commuters, communities, and businesses along the Eglinton corridor."

"We are doing everything to hold Crosslinx Transit Solutions accountable and to redouble efforts to meet their commitments and complete the work quickly so we can welcome riders onto a complete, tested, and fully operational Eglinton Crosstown LRT as soon as possible."

Construction for the future Line 5 began way back in 2011 with an expected completion date of 2020. Multiple delays have since bumped the timeline back, with projected openings moved back to 2022, and now officially 2023.