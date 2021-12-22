The Eglinton Crosstown LRT has a new completion date and it's not that far away

After this spring brought yet another delay to the timeline of the Crosstown Eglinton LRT, there is finally some good news on the horizon for those who are eagerly waiting the transit project (or are at least sick of its endless construction).

While a new legal battle between Metrolinx, the province and the construction consortium building the line had meant a guaranteed delay to the fall 2022 completion date, Metrolinx has just announced that litigation has finally been settled and a new date set in stone.

And, that new date happens to be an old one we were once promised: September 2022, which is earlier than many were expecting after the news of the disagreements, which stakeholders were sure was going to make the project cost even more and take even longer.

"Metrolinx and Infrastructure Ontario are pleased to have reached a claims settlement agreement with Crosslinx Transit Solutions (CTS) worth $325 million that resolves claims on the Eglinton Crosstown Line project," the transit agency's CEO wrote in a new blog post on Wednesday.

The post goes on to make the exciting revelation that "under the settlement agreement, CTS has committed to substantially complete the project’s construction and systems scope by the end of September 2022."

Though the actual date that we'll be able to use the line won't be until a few months later, it's definitely good to hear that the legal snafu has been cleared up, meaning a return to the planned schedule instead of a tentative "late 2022" date that remained in flux up until recently.

Here's what it's like to ride the Eglinton Crosstown LRT from Science Centre station https://t.co/twEXhNMaGg #Toronto #EglintonCrosstownLRT — blogTO (@blogTO) October 13, 2021

With the full 19 km of track now laid, vehicles on test runs and new stations almost ready to accept passengers, it does appear that we're finally reaching the end of the more than decade-long route, which is expected to help 15,000 people traverse the city each day across its 25 stations.