Former TTC CEO Andy Byford leaves swanky London transit position after two years

Just a bit over two years into his new job at the Transport of London, former Toronto Transit Commission CEO Andy Byford has called it quits.

Earlier this morning word spread that Byford is leaving his position and plans on heading back to the United States to rejoin his wife.

Need an Andy Byford update. Has he left London, what BA flight is he on, where is it landing — City Nolan (get your 💉s!!!) (@ndhapple) September 22, 2022

Prior to landing across the pond, Byford, also known as "Train Daddy," was the MTA New York City Transit president. Again, Byford was in the Big Apple for just two years.

In 2011, the 57-year-old was hired by the TTC and became the interim chief general manager, before being promoted to CEO in March 2012.

He was responsible for modernizing the TTC through his five-year corporate plan and allegedly improving the crumbling system by helping it win the 2017 Outstanding Transit System of the Year, much to the shock of the city.

Exclusive: Andy Byford, the London transport commissioner, is to quit, weeks after securing a long-term funding deal with the government for the capital’s pandemic-ravaged bus and Tube networks. His exit after two-and-a-half years will be announced tomorrow. Full story up soon. — Mark Kleinman (@MarkKleinmanSky) September 21, 2022

Byford was named the city's Communicator of the Year by the International Association of Business Communicators that same year. He served at the TTC for five years.

In New York City he worked with former governor Andrew Cuomo and is known for their infamous arguments.

.@TfL has annouced that the Commissioner will be leaving to resume life in the United States with his wife. @MayorofLondon says he deserves huge thanks for his hard work and dedication, leading TfL through an exceptional time in its history. https://t.co/4dWs6EEBbn pic.twitter.com/H5xF0CyAaO — Mayor's Press Office (@LDN_pressoffice) September 22, 2022

During his last two years in London, Byford saw the completion of the Elizabeth Line, which connects London to its suburbs.

Andy Byford began working on the London Underground in 1989 as a graduate trainee and is concluding his career in public service as Commissioner of TfL.



He deserves huge thanks for his hard work and dedication, leading @TfL through an exceptional time in its history. — Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan (@MayorofLondon) September 22, 2022

Fun fact, his wife Alison is Canadian and the couple was married in Ottawa back in 1994.

As for the future of the TTC, which is still plagued with delays, cancellations and overall crappy service, it seems Byford won't be returning.



London Mayor Sadiq Khan said Byford's work with the city "has ensured that despite the challenges we have faced, our public transport network remains world-class."