2 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another closure on the TTC.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on Aug. 20 and 21 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure.

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from Aug. 22 to 25 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on Aug. 27 and 28 to accommodate Automatic Train Control signal system enhancement.