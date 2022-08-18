City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

2 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Another weekend, another closure on the TTC.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard West and Wilson stations on Aug. 20 and 21 for track work.

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure. 

It's also important to note that next week will see nightly early closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Woodbine and Kennedy stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly from Aug. 22 to 25 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on Aug. 27 and 28 to accommodate Automatic Train Control signal system enhancement.

Lead photo by

wyliepoon
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Yonge and Bloor streets to be completely shut down for pedestrians

Airplane forced to make an emergency landing on Ontario highway

Terrifying mermaid-horse hybrid and giant clam face off in Toronto's weirdest fountain

Toronto police officer saves adorable bunny rabbit from potential pet-napping

2 TTC subway stations are shutting down in Toronto this weekend

Bell Media continues to take heat for pushing iconic anchor Lisa LaFlamme out of CTV

Toronto designer creates new greenhouse that could start popping up in city backyards

Hail and lightning rain down as Toronto is put under a severe thunderstorm warning