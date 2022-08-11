Here's how a boat completely wiped out electricity in a huge section of Toronto

This might be a first for Toronto.

If you're without electricity right now (or stuck in an elevator) you can thank a gigantic boat for that.

downtown toronto power outage at yonge-dundas square pic.twitter.com/q9aVyiipwt — kailey ✨ (@kittlesbb) August 11, 2022

Toronto Hydro confirmed they're investigating reports that a barge carrying an erect crane at the Port Lands knocked out a couple of high-voltage transmission lines.

UPDATE: We're investigating reports that a barge carrying a crane came into contact with high-voltage transmission lines in the Port Lands area. We continue to try and reroute power to bring @TorontoHydro customers back as safely and quickly as possible. #DarkTO pic.twitter.com/oQgNbEHi6I — Hydro One (@HydroOne) August 11, 2022

"We continue to try and reroute power to bring @TorontoHydro customers back as safely and quickly as possible."

Multiple unconfirmed videos circulating on social media claim to show said barge in Lake Ontario coming into contact with the lines.

The cause (friend’s video not mine) pic.twitter.com/Dw0z3Etmhq — b’couch brian (@braino_drano) August 11, 2022

Toronto Fire Services has yet to respond to blogTO's request asking if they were called to the scene for an explosion at the Port Lands.

#DarkTO Power outage cause in Toronto today, crane on a barge took out 4 power lines by the Old Hearn Powerststion. pic.twitter.com/4V3mcXz7lQ — Craig Steele (@doktordeathray) August 11, 2022

There is still no confirmed timeframe for when the power is expected to return.

Toronto Hydro's outage map shows the concentration of the blackout to be just east of the downtown core; like Cabbagetown, Regent Park and Moss Park.

Small outage pockets have also been reported in Alexandra Park, Riverdale, East Bayfront and the Studio District.

Sunday marks the 19th anniversary of the massive East Coast power outage that impacted millions of people on August 14th 2003. This #Toronto outage pales in comparison, but still feels eerily similar as I bike through the downtown core. Photo from King St East in Corktown. pic.twitter.com/m2NHBme1Qi — Mackay Taggart (@mackaytaggart) August 11, 2022

Some people have pointed out that this outage occured extremely close to the mega, basically province-wide blackout of 2003, which occurred on Aug. 14.