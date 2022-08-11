City
Here's how a boat completely wiped out electricity in a huge section of Toronto

This might be a first for Toronto.

If you're without electricity right now (or stuck in an elevator) you can thank a gigantic boat for that.

Toronto Hydro confirmed they're investigating reports that a barge carrying an erect crane at the Port Lands knocked out a couple of high-voltage transmission lines.

"We continue to try and reroute power to bring @TorontoHydro customers back as safely and quickly as possible."

Multiple unconfirmed videos circulating on social media claim to show said barge in Lake Ontario coming into contact with the lines.

Toronto Fire Services has yet to respond to blogTO's request asking if they were called to the scene for an explosion at the Port Lands.

There is still no confirmed timeframe for when the power is expected to return.

Toronto Hydro's outage map shows the concentration of the blackout to be just east of the downtown core; like Cabbagetown, Regent Park and Moss Park.

Small outage pockets have also been reported in Alexandra Park, Riverdale, East Bayfront and the Studio District.

Some people have pointed out that this outage occured extremely close to the mega, basically province-wide blackout of 2003, which occurred on Aug. 14. 

Lead photo by

Hydro One 
