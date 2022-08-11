People are trapped in elevators all over Toronto due to the power outage

If you're trapped in a Toronto elevator you may not be able to read this.

Power outages are annoying as hell but they can also be pretty scary. Just ask the handfuls of people trapped in tiny little elevators across downtown right now.

Toronto Fire Services confirmed they are currently responding to a number of calls for help from people stuck in the small silver boxes.

So there's a power outage downtown Toronto. Eaton centre and surrounding areas are impact too. Hearing about elevator rescues. Be safe. — Sammy (@S_ammerz) August 11, 2022

These unlucky individuals hopped in the elevator immediately before the power outage knocked electricity out of the downtown core - trapping them for some time.

Toronto fire has responded to numerous calls for people trapped in elevators during this power outage we continue to respond as needed @ChiefPeggTFS https://t.co/vsPsGNsDJj — Toronto Fire Services (@Toronto_Fire) August 11, 2022

This includes the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Sean Fraser who came to Toronto just for the day.

I feel you. Came to town for the day - hopped in an elevator just before the power went out. Still in here. Terrible timing. pic.twitter.com/8s4gcHRMan — Sean Fraser (@SeanFraserMP) August 11, 2022

"Came to town for the day - hopped in an elevator just before the power went out. Still in here. Terrible timing," he said in response to someone complaining about the city's current conditions.

In case you missed it (and aren't downtown) there is virtually zero power in the downtown area of the city; with streetcars, traffic lights, stores and malls all impacted.

We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it. https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022

Toronto Hydro's outage maps show pockets of the city including Yonge and Dundas, Cabbage Town, Regent Park and the Distillery District all in the dark.

There has yet to be a timeline for when electricity will return.