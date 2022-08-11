City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
power outage toronto

Major power outage impacting thousands of people in Toronto

Tons of people are without electricity in Toronto's downtown core this afternoon thanks to a power outage.

At least 5,000 people in the Yonge and Dundas area have been impacted, according to Toronto Hydro. Some are reporting outages along King Street as well.

Others have reported that traffic lights in the impacted areas have gone out.

Toronto Police are reminding motorists to treat intersections without functioning signals as four-way stops.

The Toronto Hydro outage map shows clusters throughout the city without power including Cabbagetown, the Toronto Metropolitan University area, Regent Park, Corktown and patches of the Distillery District.

The TTC is warning commuters that downtown streetcars may not be running.

Currently there is no access to the Eaton Centre with stores closing their doors to shoppers. 

Seneca College has also been impacted and is asking students to not enter the downtown campus.

Earlier in the day there was a reported outage in the border of: St. Clair Avenue south to Bloor Street West, and Lansdowne Avenue east to Ossington Avenue, which has since been restored.

Toronto Hydro is currently investigating but have yet to say when the power will return.

Major power outage impacting thousands of people in Toronto