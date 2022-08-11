Major power outage impacting thousands of people in Toronto

Tons of people are without electricity in Toronto's downtown core this afternoon thanks to a power outage.

At least 5,000 people in the Yonge and Dundas area have been impacted, according to Toronto Hydro. Some are reporting outages along King Street as well.

The #HHOF is currently affected by the downtown Toronto power outage. Stay tuned for updates as more information becomes available. — Hockey Hall of Fame (@HockeyHallFame) August 11, 2022

Others have reported that traffic lights in the impacted areas have gone out.

We’re currently experiencing a large outage in downtown Toronto and working together with @HydroOne to address it. https://t.co/lG7L3Go1xr — Toronto Hydro (@TorontoHydro) August 11, 2022

Toronto Police are reminding motorists to treat intersections without functioning signals as four-way stops.

POWER OUTAGE:

Downtown core

- Toronto police is aware of a power outage affecting the downtown core

- Cause of the outage is unknown this time

- Remember to treat intersections as a 4-way stop if traffic signal lights are out@TorontoHydro is aware

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 11, 2022

The Toronto Hydro outage map shows clusters throughout the city without power including Cabbagetown, the Toronto Metropolitan University area, Regent Park, Corktown and patches of the Distillery District.

The TTC is warning commuters that downtown streetcars may not be running.

Power outage in downtown Toronto. Stores have currently closed their doors at the Eaton Centre. #torontooutage pic.twitter.com/LQEYUQKcJu — Hope Dos Santos (@HopeDosSantos) August 11, 2022

Currently there is no access to the Eaton Centre with stores closing their doors to shoppers.

Interesting how most of DT toronto has a power outage. . . You know what happened almost exactly to the day in 2003 ?? Hoping this gets fixed soon and everyone makes it home safely 🙏🏼 — Shanice (she/her/ella/elle) (@sgtindependence) August 11, 2022

Seneca College has also been impacted and is asking students to not enter the downtown campus.

Due to the current power outage in Toronto, there is no access to Seneca Downtown (8 King St. E., 17th floor). Do not attempt to ender the campus until further notice. No classes are currently scheduled. — Seneca College (@SenecaCollege) August 11, 2022

Earlier in the day there was a reported outage in the border of: St. Clair Avenue south to Bloor Street West, and Lansdowne Avenue east to Ossington Avenue, which has since been restored.

Downtown Toronto right now. Power outages across the downtown core…eaton centre evacuated for safety pic.twitter.com/IRhKbo0OL6 — Oliver (@oliverm46) August 11, 2022

Toronto Hydro is currently investigating but have yet to say when the power will return.