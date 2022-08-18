Ontario cops say reckless driving way up from last year with tons of motorcycle deaths

It's been a deadly summer for motorists in Ontario and now the police are pleading with drivers to be careful.

In a new video highlighting this season's huge death count, Ontario Provincial Police sergeant Kerry Schmidt gives an update on exactly what is happening on our roadways.

"We've seen an increase in every single driving characteristic that is the leading cause of death and injury," said Schidmt.

10 deaths in collisions just last week.

Already this year #OPP have investigated 206 fatalities on the roads, plus 17 deaths with off road vehicles and 17 additional deaths on the water with boats.

Use your safety equipment it could save your life. #Seatbelt #Helmet #LifeJacket pic.twitter.com/l371kzL9TQ — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 17, 2022

Stats on impaired driving, speeding, distracted driving and people not wearing seatbelts have massively increased since 2021, which in turn, has resulted in higher death counts.

For just this year, the OPP has investigated a whopping 206 road fatalities across the province.

Specifically motorcyclists, who are dying at an alarming amount with 30 killed just this season. Schmidt said in most of these cases, motorcyclists were not at fault.

"Remember, a motorcyclists is a vulnerable road user, just like a bicyclist or a pedestrian," Schmidt explains.

Just two days ago a motorcyclist was severely injured on Highway 401 in the eastbound express lanes at Meadowvale, when they were struck by tote that came off another vehicle.

Motorcycle rider remains at a trauma centre being treated, #Hwy401/Meadowvale eb express lanes remain blocked for ongoing investigation. The tote fell from another vehicle which the rider collided with.

If you were hauling cargo make sure your equipment is secured #RoadSafety. pic.twitter.com/W7Vghv9GQs — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 16, 2022

Schmidt said a 4x4 object fell from the other vehicle and that the motorcyclist collided with it.

Eight people have died in bicycling collisions as well.

"We need people to understand how important it is to drive safely, drive responsibly and share the road," Schmidt tells the camera.

Stats for ATV/off-roading and marine deaths are also alarming with 17 recorded in each category - that's 34 people who have died from either ATVing or marine-type situations this year alone.

"Always wear a helmet! Always strap it up!....No matter how good you think you are, or how good you really are. If you fall off this could save your life." - Marc @TeamHondaMilton

17 people killed in off road vehicle collisions this year. 6 of them were not wearing a helmet. pic.twitter.com/riLP7lX9go — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 18, 2022

Out of those 17 off-roading fatalities, six victims were not wearing helmets.

Summer is not over yet, please get home safe.

200 deaths in road collisions, 15 ATV deaths and 15 marine deaths already this year. (As of last week)

Sadly, more will be added from the last seven days.

THESE ARE NUMBERS WE DON'T WANT TO SEE INCREASE. pic.twitter.com/s9oXyUySHD — OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) August 15, 2022

"Motorcycle or ATV, always wear a helmet. Make sure it's done up properly, the chin strap is properly secured under your chin and that you're wearing it properly and that it fits snuggly," said Schmidt.