GoFundMe launched for mother and daughter murdered in Toronto this week

In the wake of the tragic double murder of a mother and daughter in broad daylight on a bustling Toronto street this week, a crowdfunding campaign has been started by their pastor, Marvin Dolores.

Elvie and Angelica Sig-Od were viciously stabbed to death inside their car near Bathurst and Finch around 3:30 p.m. on August 26, with police saying there were signs of "obvious struggle" between them and their attacker.

Charged with the crimes is Godfrey Sig-Od, husband of 44-year-old Elvie, a businesswoman and member of a local church group who was described as "quiet and very hardworking," and 20-year-old Angelica, a Seneca College student who was in her final semester of a flight attendant program.

To honour the memory of Angelica Sig-Od, flags at Seneca's campuses will fly at half-mast on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022. A GoFundMe page has also been established by her community: https://t.co/p3wP27llZ6 — Seneca College (@SenecaCollege) August 30, 2022

The school issued a statement over the weekend saying that the Seneca community is deeply saddened by Angelica's sudden death, offering thoughts to her loved ones, friends, professors and classmates, as well as counselling and support services to students impacted.

The GoFundMe page, which has raised just shy of $20,000 from hundreds of supporters in just one day at the time of publication, aims to help cover funeral costs and get the victims' bodies back to their original home in the Philippines.

"They do not have relatives here in Ontario to arrange their funeral, so as their pastor, I decided to ask for your help to raise funds to provide them with a decent funeral," Dolores writes.

Mr. Sig-Od now faces two counts of second-degree murder and appeared in court on August 27.