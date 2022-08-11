City
Calgary somehow beat Toronto in a ranking of the best places to live in North America

It's been well-established that Toronto tends to perform well on global rankings, but how does Canada's largest city fare against the rest of North America?

As a beacon for tech workers and students, Toronto does okay. In terms of post-lockdown economic recovery, commute times and bicycle-friendliness, we suck. But our hospitals are amazing.

Toronto climbed its way back into top 10 on The Economist Intelligence Unit's Global Liveability Index for 2022, as we learned a few weeks back, securing the eighth-place spot out of 172 major cities worldwide.

Now, The Economist has broken things down even further, comparing only cities in North America to determine which is the best to live in right now.

"Looking for a new home?" wrote the prestigious U.K.-based publication on Facebook this week. "Then you should head north to Canada, according to an index by the EIU, our sister company."

"Over 630,000 people moved to North America from other parts of the world in the first half of 2022, a rise of 51 per cent from the same period a year earlier. It is easy to see why," reads a report published by The Economist about our home-and-native continent.

"The region is home to some of the world's most 'liveable' cities, according to an index by EIU, our sister company. It ranks living conditions in 172 cities around the world, taking into account more than 30 factors related to education, culture, the environment, health care, infrastructure and stability."

Yup, North America is among the cream of the crop, but Toronto isn't the top layer of cream, or even the second.

According to The Economist, Toronto ranks third in liveability after Vancouver (spot number two) and Calgary (spot number one).

I'm just here to report the news. You can make your own jokes and perplexed comments on Twitter (or wherever it is you rant these days).

