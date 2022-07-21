City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 6 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

6 TTC subway stations are closing down this weekend in Toronto

It wouldn't be a true weekend in Toronto without a TTC subway closure.

There will be no subway service on Line 1 between Sheppard-Yonge and St. Clair stations on July 23 and 24 to accommodate work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit construction project.

That's not all for this weekend, subway service on Line 2 between St. George and Broadview stations will start late on July 24 for Prince Edward Viaduct beam replacement. Service will start by noon. 

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closures.

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 1 between St Clair and College stations will end at 11 p.m. on July 25 and at 11:59 p.m. on July 26 and 27 for track work. 

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

