Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Time Magazine just named Toronto one of the world's greatest places for 2022

Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Time Magazine just released its prestigious World's Greatest Places of 2022 list, and Toronto has made the cut.

To compile the list of the World's Greatest Places, Time solicited nominations of places from their international network of correspondents and contributors, with a special eye toward those places offering new and exciting experiences.

Toronto is one of 50 places on the list for its "fresh perspectives," with Time calling the 6ix a "multidimensional, forward-thinking, diverse city."

Time notes Toronto's many exciting experiences, such as Frida Immersive Dream, ArtworxTO, Toronto Biennial of Art and the Lake Shore Inflatable Waterpark as reasons for its pick.

"Toronto is a city begging to be discovered and appreciated," Time said on its list entry page for Toronto.

The magazine also highlights Toronto's CIBC Square Park. and its ongoing effort to create green spaces amid skyscrapers.

Toronto wasn't on last year's Time list for the World's Greatest Places, so it's safe to say the city is levelling up big in many ways.

Some other notable places on TIME's list include:

  • Ras Al Khaimah, UAE
  • Park City, Utah
  • Galápagos Islands
  • Dolni Morava, Czech Republic
  • Seoul
  • Great Barrier Reef, Australia
  • Doha, Qatar
  • Detroit
  • Kerala, India
  • The Arctic
  • Ahmedabad, India
  • Nairobi
  • València, Spain
  • Queenstown, New Zealand
  • Hwange National Park, Zimbabwe
  • Historic Silk Road Sites, Uzbekistan
  • São Paulo
  • Trans Bhutan Trail, Bhutan
  • Devon, England
  • Bali, Indonesia
  • International Space Station
  • Kyushu Island, Japan
  • Miami
  • Calabria, Italy
  • Marseilles
  • Jamaica
