Toronto is getting an immersive Frida Kahlo exhibition

Immersive Frida Kahlo in Toronto? Yes, please.

Massive digital exhibits showcasing works of famed painters have become a new and inventive way to experience art in Toronto and now you can see another famed artist's work on a bigger scale.

From the same creators of the popular Immersive Van Gogh and Immersive Klimt Revolution, they have created a new exhibition displaying works from the famed Mexican artist Frida Kahlo.

Just like the new Immersive Nutcracker, Frida: Immersive Dream will be displayed in an abandoned five-story building in downtown Toronto.

Featuring some of Kahlo's famed works, this installation will take you through her evolution as an artist who told the story of her life in brushstrokes. From her self-portraits to works inspired by nature and artifacts of Mexico, you'll discover the people and life events that made her into the talented artist she was.

Lights, a musical score, and immersive digital art will come together in creating this experience by Lighthouse Immersive.

Kahlo's works will encompass the 500,000 cubic square-foot warehouse, with her art spanning across all five floors.

As you walk through the exhibit, you'll be able to get lost in giant projects of Kahlo's iconic works such as Self-Portrait with Thorn Necklace and Hummingbird, The Two Frida's, and Without Hope, just to name a few.

Tickets and information about the exhibition have not been released yet but an announcement is expected soon.