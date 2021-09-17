Massive new exhibition from the people behind Van Gogh opens in Toronto next month

An iconic symbolist artist's work is getting a massive digital exhibit in Toronto next month.

From the same creators behind the massively popular Immersive Van Gogh, they have created a new exhibit displaying the works of the famed Austrian artists Gustav Klimt.

The Immersive Klimt Revolution installation will be displayed in an abandoned five-story building in downtown Toronto.

Featuring some of the artist's famed works, this immersive experience will take visitors into the mind of one of the members of the Vienna Succession. The exhibit will take you through the journey of Klimt's evolution as an artist, from thousands of sketches to his 'Golden Phase'.

The Austrian painter became known for the highly decorative style and erotic subject matter of his work, which was seen as a rebellion against traditional art.

Lights, sounds and immersive digital art will come together in creating this experience by Lighthouse Immersive.

Klimt's works will encompass the whole 600,000 square-foot warehouse, with his works spanning across all five floors.

“Our inspiration for this new exhibit finds its origin in the spirit of rebellion of the time and in the contrast between classic and modern,” says Massimiliano Siccardi, the creator behind the exhibit.

Visitors will be able to get lost in the giant projections of Gustav Klimt's iconic works such as The Kiss, Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I, Flower Garden, and Death and Life, just to name a few.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 10 a.m. this Saturday.

The exhibition runs from Oct. 21 through Nov. 28.