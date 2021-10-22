Toronto is getting an immersive Nutcracker exhibition from the same people as Van Gogh

The Nutcracker is coming back to Toronto this year but for the first time in an immersive way just like the Van Gogh, Monet and Klimt exhibitions that have been taking place in Toronto.

This year, there will be a massive exhibition that will transport you into your favourite Christmas ballet.

The Immersive Nutcracker: A Winter Miracle exhibition will be displayed in a massive abandoned warehouse in downtown Toronto.

Featuring some scenes from the beloved ballet, it will encompass the whole 600,000 cubic-foot warehouse, with projections spanning across all five floors.

The exhibit will take you through the journey of the ballet from the sugar plum fairies to the epic sword battle.

Lights, sounds and immersive digital art will come together in creating this experience by Lighthouse Immersive.

As you walk through the exhibit, you'll be able to listen to some of the ballet's original scores such as "The March of the Toys" and "The Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy."

The immersive experience is located at 1 Yonge Street and opens on Nov. 20.

Tickets are priced at $39 and go on sale on Oct. 23 at 10:00 a.m.