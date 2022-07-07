City
Sabrina Gamrot
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
OPP raid illegal cannabis

Ontario cops just confiscated eight tonnes of illegal weed worth $62 million

Ontario Provincial Police have made a huge seizure of illegal cannabis after raiding two production sites in the southwest part of the province.

The takedown took place on June 28, after a special cannabis enforcement task force issued double search warrants at two greenhouses and homes in Kingsville, Ontario, just outside of Leamington.

opp raidMore than 45 thousand illegal cannabis plants, eight tonnes of processed weed (which cops say has a value north of $61 million) and offence-related property found to be in excess of $300 thousand were seized.OPP raid illegal cannabis

Despite this massive find, police say charges have yet to be laid as their investigation continues.

OPP raid illegal cannabisPhotos from the scene show hundreds of black garbage bags stuffed to the brim with weed and rows and rows of plants and drying cannabis.

OPP raid illegal cannabis

One photo from the raid appears to be of a large compound dedicated to the operation.

OPP raid illegal cannabisThe special task force, dubbed the Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team, is responsible for enforcing federal and provincial cannabis laws by investigating criminal enterprises illegally producing, distributing selling cannabis.

Lead photo by

Ontario Provincial Police
