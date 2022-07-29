City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto animal shelter

You can get a fur baby for free at animal shelters in Toronto this weekend

If you've been in dire search of a tiny pet to complete your family, Toronto Animal Services has got you covered.

The service tweeted out yesterday that some animal shelters across the city will be hosting a small pet adoption event this weekend.

All fees are being waved for rabbits, guinea pigs, and rats from July 29 to 31.

Lots of adordable pets are up for adoption at the City of Toronto Animal Services West and East Regions, located in Etobicoke and Scarborough respectively.

If you're a softie, there's no shortage of adordable animals with equally cute names you can take home.

The fur babies looking for loving parents include rodents named Salsa, Brownie, Chips, Dip, Mint Chip, Socks and Soda.

There are also lots of rabbits looking for homes, with names like Hooper, Teddy, Barney and Tiny.

You can find more information regarding the animals up for adoption here.

@TOAnimalService
