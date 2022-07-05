City of Toronto is hiring for a bunch of firefighter positions this summer

If you've ever dreamed of becoming a firefighter, look no further, because the City of Toronto has just announced that they're hiring additional TFS firefighters very soon.

The full-time permanent positions pay a solid $31.98 an hour and require an assigned shift averaging 42 hours per week.

With over 20 positions open, you have a pretty good shot of making the cut so long as you fulfil a long list of key qualifications, including a Standard First Aid Certificate.

While the location for the jobs remain TBD, you can look forward to a variety of duties that are exciting for anyone who's ever wanted to be a firefighter.

Some of the main duties include: responding in a timely fashion to deal with fire, medical and other emergency calls, as well as firefighting, search and rescue, and climbing ladders.

Other general responsibilities include wearing the signature uniform, being well-groomed, professional and presentable to the public.

Applications are only open until July 18, so if this job sounds like a "match," you might want to apply as quick as possible.