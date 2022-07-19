City
Adam Sandler was just spotted playing catch with an adorable toddler in Toronto

The people's champ Adam Sandler has been spotted in Toronto again -  but this interaction has to be the cutest.

A TikTok video captured the mega-star throwing a ball to a little toddler on the street, who adorably misses the catch. 

Next, the toddler returns the throw to Sandler, who also misses the catch.

The video was taken in Yorkville - where Sandler has been spotted probably a hundred times so far, in recent weeks.

Posted by TikTok user @oliviawylupek, who included the caption, "I didn’t even realize it was him until he walked right passed me."

He was wearing his signature (iconic) outfit - baggy t-shirt, basketball shorts, running shoes and sun glasses.

Sandler is in town for the filming of Netflix's newest production - You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah!

He'll be in town until August, so that means about a 100 more photo-ops on the streets of Toronto. A reminder to excited fans: remain respectful.

In any case, mark this as Sandler spotting #1000 and counting. 

oliviawylupek
