Brazen theft at a Toronto bubble tea store captured in shocking video

Thefts aren't uncommon in Toronto, but one man decided to target a particularly random establishment on Monday night: a bubble tea shop near Yonge-Dundas Square.

TasteT House uploaded a video to their Instagram on Monday showing a man unplugging and stealing one of the shop's delivery tablets as soon as a worker turns away.

The theft occured at the bubble tea chain's Toronto Metropolitan University location inside Basil Box.

A TasteT House spokesperson told blogTO the crime happened around 9:30 p.m., just 30 minutes before closing.

The spokesperson said the store had one more Uber Eats order left for the night, when a man came in and asked for water.

Footage shows the young-looking man reaching over the counter and grabbing one of the delivery tablets as the worker turns around.

"She was busy and turned around, and then in ten seconds he took the tablet," the spokesperson said.

After the man had left, the worker went to confirm an order on Uber Eats, and that's when she realized the tablet was missing.

The staff member then urged management to review the cameras for possible footage.

TasteT House's spokesperson told blogTO that usually two people work behind the counter, but since it was almost closing time, there was just one staff member left, leaving them particularly vulnerable.

TasteT House has filed a police report and footage is currently being reviewed.