City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
toronto weather

Temperatures set to feel like 40 C in Toronto this week with incoming heat wave

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 2 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Heat and humidity are returning at an all-time high to Toronto after a chilly bout of spring-like weather over the weekend.

The extreme heat marks the first official week of summer, and temperatures could feel as hot as 40 C by Tuesday.

The UV index is also expected to reach 10 tomorrow, so it’s a good idea to double up on sun screen if you’re going to be outside.

According to the Weather Network, an usually strong ridge of high pressure is trapping some of the hottest temperatures and humidex values so far this year.

As the week progresses, temperatures will reach the low to mid-30s and humidex values will climb into the 40s.

The GTA can breathe for now, as the extreme gust of heat isn’t set to arrive until tomorrow afternoon.

However, the hot weather is expected to remain as the Weather Network reports there will be “no relief in sight for the foreseeable future.”

On Wednesday, there is a risk of thunderstorm in Toronto as temperatures feel as hot as 38 C.

The heat wave is expected to extend into the weekend, where we’ll still see humidex values in the low to mid 30s.

Lead photo by

LRayG
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2022

Two horses were galloping on a major highway near Toronto and police had to get involved

Toronto lawyer assaulted and thrown from scooter by angry dudebro in shocking video

Temperatures set to feel like 40 C in Toronto this week with incoming heat wave

Toronto driver smoked by GO Train after ignoring signals at rail crossing

People in Toronto wondering why park fountains have been shut down for months

30 signs you grew up in Toronto in the 1980s

This is what Yorkdale looked like in the 1960s and 70s