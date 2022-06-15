City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
severe thunderstorm watch radar

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as severe thunderstorm approaches

City
Kimia Afshar Mehrabi
Posted 3 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
Latest Videos

Environment Canada has just issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the City of Toronto.

The alert was issue just before 10 a.m. this morning noting that conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, with the potential for large hail and heavy rain.

According to the alert, Toronto might experience some isolated hail up to a nickel size and locally heavy downpours.

Make sure to take cover if threatening weather approaches, as large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Local residents have already begun to upload pictures and videos of the approaching storm.

Near Collingwood this morning, someone captured a frightening yet astounding image of the lightning.

A lot of people were mesmerized by the cloud formations in the sky.

Although you might want to peek your head outside just to snap a cool shot, it's probably best if you just take cover for now.

Lead photo by

Cédric Blondeau
Latest Videos

Join the conversation Load comments

Latest in City

Anger swells as Toronto Police Chief apologizes for years of systemic racism on the force

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as severe thunderstorm approaches

Pickup truck driver near Toronto unplugs Tesla while owner naps in car

People are already being kicked out of Toronto's exciting new floating park

Toronto high school students will be taught how to administer naloxone soon

Residents of Swansea Mews in Toronto push back after being ordered to vacate their homes

Bear sighting forces GTA elementary school into lockdown

Staggering amounts of garbage removed from Toronto ravines since 2020