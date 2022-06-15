Special weather alert issued for Toronto as severe thunderstorm approaches

Environment Canada has just issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect for the City of Toronto.

The alert was issue just before 10 a.m. this morning noting that conditions are favourable for severe thunderstorms, with the potential for large hail and heavy rain.

New: Severe thunderstorm warning for the northern York Region and severe thunderstorm watch now includes Toronto. Nickel sized hail and frequent lightning in this cell. #onstorm pic.twitter.com/4HHb6KNEbi — Anthony Farnell (@AnthonyFarnell) June 15, 2022

According to the alert, Toronto might experience some isolated hail up to a nickel size and locally heavy downpours.

Make sure to take cover if threatening weather approaches, as large hail can damage property and cause injury.

Local residents have already begun to upload pictures and videos of the approaching storm.

Near Collingwood this morning, someone captured a frightening yet astounding image of the lightning.

A lot of people were mesmerized by the cloud formations in the sky.

Although you might want to peek your head outside just to snap a cool shot, it's probably best if you just take cover for now.