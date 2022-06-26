People are upset with Pride Toronto's new photography policy

Toronto's Pride Parade is a huge celebration that honours all members of the LGBTQ+ community, bringing in thousands of people all around the globe as one of the largest organized gay pride festivals in the world.

Not only is the festival loud, colourful and exciting to take part in, it's a safe space for all who want to attend.

Pride defines itself as "inclusive of all races, communities and gender identifications", allowing everyone to come together and feel comfortable in the same space.

That's why some say it's strange to suddenly see daunting signs outside of the festival grounds this year warning people that their photos are going to be taken, using pretty intense and sinister language to convey this message.

"Please be aware that by entering this area, you consent to the use of your image, voice, name, and/or likeness being used, without compensation, in any and all media, whether now known or hereafter devised, for eternity, and you release Pride Toronto, its successors, assigns and licensees from any liability whatsoever of any nature," one sign writes.

.@PrideToronto in what universe is this [your] photo/video policy consistent with goals of trans and queer liberation? because as a physics professor who researches quantum spacetime, i can assure that it isn't *this* universe. 🙄🌈 pic.twitter.com/mNvN6JyKX6 — A.W. Peet (@AWPeet2) June 25, 2022

People are shocked and upset to see these signs up, suggesting that the new video and photography policy is far from consistent with the festival's overarching goals of queer liberation.

The language itself is something people are actively hating on, which insinuates that the festival has any and all right to impede on your privacy.

This is especially egregious this weekend. The total lack of support regarding body autonomy by an organization which purports to represent communities who have been disproportionately targeted with threats to body autonomy NOW, TODAY ... it's too much. — Masking helps keep my communities safe(r)♿️ (@just_shannon_s) June 26, 2022

One of the warning signs even addresses minors who wish to attend the festival, stating that "if you are under eighteen years of age, you represent that you have obtained your parent/guardian's consent to enter [the] area and be bound by the terms set forth herein."

You don’t get to threaten people who LIVE HERE if they don’t want their photos used without consent they can’t be on the street.



Pride, of all orgs, should know better than to presume consent for people’s images being shared.



Also, you don’t get to assume consent of minors. pic.twitter.com/yqTCP7h0Cv — Masking helps keep my communities safe(r)♿️ (@just_shannon_s) June 26, 2022

As if all minors actually understand exactly what they're signing themselves up for.

It is uncertain why these policies have suddenly come into play, and whether they will continue to take effect in the future.

Whatever the reason, it has upset many people who specifically come to Pride to celebrate in a safe environment.

blogTO reached out to Pride Toronto for comment but did not get a response by time of publication of this article.