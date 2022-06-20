The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2022

After a two-year hiatus, the Toronto Pride Parade is back for 2022!

It's essential to understand the parade route and its associated road closures over Pride Weekend, so you can get ready for a big celebratory weekend ahead.

Full road closures and restrictions will start on June 23 and will be in place until June 27 to accommodate the festival.

Closures will border an area that includes Bloor Street East to the north, Yonge Street to the west, Church Street to the east and Dundas Street East to the south.

The best thing to do this weekend is get in on all the action and ditch the car.

Here's everything you need to know about the Pride parade, other marches, routes and road closures that will be in place for the weekend.

The street festival runs along Church St. from Bloor Street East all the way down to Dundas Street East June 24 through June 26.

Wellesley St. between Church St. & 81 Wellesley St. from 12:01 a.m. on June 24 to 6 p.m. on June 26

Wood St. between Church St & a point approx. 200ft east of Church St. from 6 a.m on June 24 to 7:00 a.m. on June 27.

A number of full and rolling road closures will be in place on June 24. Closures will affect portions of Church Street, Bloor Street, Yonge Street and Carlton Street.

Church St., between Bloor St. and Hayden St. from 7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Bloor St., from Church St. East to Yonge St. from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Yonge St., from Bloor St. to Carlton St. from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

Carlton St., from Yonge St. to Jarvis St. from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

A number of full and rolling road closures will be in place on June 25 for the annual march. Closures will affect portions of Hayden Street and Church Street.

Church St. between Hayden St. and Bloor St. East from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Bloor St. East between Church St. and Yonge St. from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Yonge St. between Bloor St. East and Carlton St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Carlton St. between Yonge St. and Jarvis St. from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Road closures will be in place on June 26 starting at noon until as late as 7 p.m. for the parade.

Bloor St. East between Yonge St. and Ted Rogers Way from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Yonge St. between Bloor St. East and Queen St. East from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dundas St. East between Yonge St. and Church St. from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Victoria St. between Dundas St. East and Shuter St. from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Check out our list of Pride Parties by day of the week for 2022. And remember to stay hydrated!