The Toronto Pride Parade route map and road closures for 2022
After a two-year hiatus, the Toronto Pride Parade is back for 2022!
It's essential to understand the parade route and its associated road closures over Pride Weekend, so you can get ready for a big celebratory weekend ahead.
Full road closures and restrictions will start on June 23 and will be in place until June 27 to accommodate the festival.
Closures will border an area that includes Bloor Street East to the north, Yonge Street to the west, Church Street to the east and Dundas Street East to the south.
The best thing to do this weekend is get in on all the action and ditch the car.
Here's everything you need to know about the Pride parade, other marches, routes and road closures that will be in place for the weekend.
The street festival runs along Church St. from Bloor Street East all the way down to Dundas Street East June 24 through June 26.
A number of full and rolling road closures will be in place on June 24. Closures will affect portions of Church Street, Bloor Street, Yonge Street and Carlton Street.
A number of full and rolling road closures will be in place on June 25 for the annual march. Closures will affect portions of Hayden Street and Church Street.
Road closures will be in place on June 26 starting at noon until as late as 7 p.m. for the parade.
Check out our list of Pride Parties by day of the week for 2022. And remember to stay hydrated!
Fareen Karim
