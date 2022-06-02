People in Toronto are using makeshift parking permits because of delays

City
If you applied to renew your Toronto parking permit recently and still haven't received yours in the mail, don't fret, because you're far from alone. 

Many residents have been complaining about not receiving their new permit after their previous one expired on May 31, and some people have even started using their proof of payment in their windshield as an interim solution. 

Following multiple complaints, Transportation Services issued a statement about the situation, explaining that "supply chain issues" are causing delays with online permit renewal deliveries.

They urged drivers to keep their expired permit in their windshield until the new one shows up, but they didn't guarantee that motorists won't be ticketed. 

Instead, they said anyone who receives a ticket between now and June 8 should email said ticket to permit.parking@toronto.ca, implying but not promising that any tickets will be waived.

"We apologize for any inconvenience and appreciate your patience," they said.

