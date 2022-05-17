City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Victoria Day Toronto

What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto is vital information to plan for the big day ahead. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 23.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General
 
Closed
  • Banks
  • Government offices
  • Libraries
  • Mail delivery
Open

Victoria Day Toronto

Summerhill Market will be open for all your last minute shopping needs. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Food and Drink
 
Closed
  • It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.
  • Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.
  • LCBO
Open

Victoria Day Toronto

Malls like the Toronto Eaton Centre will be keeping their doors open on May 23. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Malls
 
Closed
  • Bayview Village Shops
  • CF Fairview Mall
  • CF Sherway Gardens
  • Dufferin Mall
  • Scarborough Town Centre
  • Yorkdale Shopping Centre
Open

Victoria Day Toronto

The CN Tower will be open for visitors all day long. Photo by Hector Vasquez.

Attractions
 
Closed
  • MOCA
Open
Lead photo by

Jack Landau

