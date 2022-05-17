What's open and closed on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto

What's open on Victoria Day 2022 in Toronto is vital information to plan for the big day ahead. Whether you need to do last minute shopping or are looking for something fun to do, let this be your guide on May 23.

Here's what's open and closed this Victoria Day Monday in Toronto.

General



Closed

Banks

Government offices

Libraries

Mail delivery

Open

The TTC will run on a holiday service schedule.

Select Shoppers Drug Mart and Rexall locations.

Food and Drink



Closed

It's worth calling ahead to restaurants before heading out - many already consider Mondays a day off.

Most major grocery chains will be closed on Victoria Day with a few confirmed exceptions listed below.

LCBO

Open

Malls



Closed

Bayview Village Shops

CF Fairview Mall

CF Sherway Gardens

Dufferin Mall

Scarborough Town Centre

Yorkdale Shopping Centre

Open

Attractions



Closed

MOCA

Open