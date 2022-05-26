City
Jaclyn Skrobacky
Posted 5 hours ago
Report Inaccuracy
TTC Subway Closure

TTC is shutting down 8 subway stations in Toronto this weekend

Another weekend, another closure on the TTC.

This time around, there will be no subway service on Line 1 between Finch and St. Clair stations on May 28 and 29 for work on the Eglinton Crosstown Light Rail Transit project as well as for work on the ATC signal system. 

Shuttle buses will operate for the duration of the closure. 

It's also important to note that next week will see early nightly closures. Subway service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations will end at 11 p.m. nightly on June 2 3 for track work.

Regular subway service will resume each following morning.

As for the next scheduled weekend subway closure it will halt service on Line 2 between Jane and Ossington stations on June 4 and 5 for track work.

