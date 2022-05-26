Toronto residents losing sleep due to construction apparently outside of bylaw hours

During the early hours of the morning and well into the night, residents in Toronto's Canary District are being forced to tolerate loud construction noises in their building.

"It's just non-stop during the day and night, we're all over it. I don't know whether to laugh or cry," said Canary District resident Kirsty Beck-Lorillon.

Residents have had to tolerate ongoing condo construction throughout the past year, but recent work at the TD Bank at 457 Front Street East, located at the bottom of the building, recently spurred a lot of anger in the neighbourhood.

Construction has started as late as 11 p.m. some nights, ending at around 2 a.m.

"Our condo had no idea this work was even going ahead as it's private work being done by TD. They have been told by Dream (Canary Retail) to do work during the day but refuse to shut down to do it, so we've all had to suffer," explained Beck-Lorillon.

The City of Toronto's noise bylaw permits operation of construction equipment strictly from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Mondays to Fridays, from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and no construction noise on Sundays and statutory holidays. And even when construction is going on, noise levels should be "minimized as much as possible."

In addition, before working on a construction project, it is often required for a building to file a Notice of Project to the Ministry of Labour to ensure their project meets all the necessary guidelines - something that a project of this size, presumably, would have had to fill out before starting their work.

Many of the residents have allegedly filed 311 complaints, and though violation of noise bylaws has been confirmed, the city has done nothing so far to remedy the situation.

"I think more than the noise it's just been really discouraging to realize that the powers that be don’t care. 311 hasn't helped, TD hasn't respected the bylaws, and I realize things take time, but a week of this is too long," said Erika Santillana, another resident in the building.

"My next door neighbors have little kids, and if I haven't been able to sleep, they definitely have not been able to sleep. It's been a frustrating and very disrespectful situation."