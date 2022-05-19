Paint cans are popping up along a street in Toronto and here's what they're for

Paint cans have appeared along a particular street in Toronto, but they're not random bits of garbage strewn all over the place.

Delicately hung in places like the fencing around city trees, the paint cans are emblazoned with the phrase, "Get your butt in here!"

Of course, the paint can is way too small to fit anyone's rear end: rather, they're providing a place to butt out cigarettes.

Everyone knows gross cigarette butts littering the streets aren't just disgusting and ugly, they can also be hazardous: failing to properly butt out cigarettes can result in fires.

Recently, a rip-roaring blaze on College St. majorly impacted many businesses and residents, so it's probably worth it to put an emphasis on any kind of fire prevention.

The paint cans have been popping up in the College Promenade area (around Little Italy) this week and local business owners are encouraged to ask people to use them. They will be emptied every so often by the local BIA.

The weather may be warming up making it a lot easier to smoke outside in our local neighbourhoods, but just remember that's never an excuse to litter.