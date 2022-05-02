High Park cherry blossoms expected to reach peak bloom in Toronto this week

The cherry blossoms will be back at High Park in Toronto this week as peak bloom for 2022 is almost here.

According to the latest update from Sakura Watch, the first few cherry blossom trees have started to show their colours with more expected to be blooming by May 4.

For the full experience, along with the usual crowds who flock to the park during peak bloom, make sure to mark your calendars for this weekend, May 7-8, when Sakura Watch expects about 75 per cent of the blossoms to be open.

Good viewing should last through May 11 according to Sakura Watch.

Want to avoid the crowds at High Park? You should know there are plenty of other spots around the city to take in cherry blossom season including outside the Robarts Library, Trinity Bellwoods and in the Port Lands.