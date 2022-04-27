High Park cherry blossoms expected to hit peak bloom in Toronto next week

One of the best parts about spring in Toronto is when the cherry blossoms start to bloom in High Park and luckily for us, the buds are expected to hit peak bloom next week.

Sakura in High Park, Toronto's all-knowing website about cherry blossoms, predicts that the trees are to hit peak bloom in the first week of May.

"With a mix of warm and cool weather forecast for the coming week, it is looking good for an early May bloom this year," wrote Sakura in High Park in a recent blog post.

Although Toronto has recently had some warm weather, the city is under a frost advisory this week. This news has left cherry blossoms lovers questioning whether or not this extreme weather will impact the buds.

blogTO reached out to Sakura in High Park to ask about the potential disruption to the blossoms.

"The effects may only impact the blossom buds that are already showing their florets. Usually, the buds are able to keep the blossoms protected against the elements, but once the florets are extended out of their bud they will be more susceptible to frost damage," says Steven Joniak, writer of Sakura in High Park.

The buds have yet to open so the florets will be protected until warmer weather returns to the city.

"The blossoms can be quite resilient and seeing the warmer weather quickly returning later this week, we should still see the first cherry blossoms start to bloom by this weekend."

High Park will be closed to vehicles during peak bloom, only allowing pedestrians and cyclists to access the park. Make sure to take the subway over to the park to avoid the hassle.

The trees were fenced off to visitors last year to avoid large crowds during peak bloom but these restrictions won't be in place this year.

For those who'd like to see the blossoms from the comfort of their own home, the Bloom Cam will be available again for 2022.

Make sure to keep checking Sakura in High Park for more updates about the season.