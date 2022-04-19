Toronto commutes are about to get really messed up and here's what you need to know

If you're one of the many employees who are back in the office now (for better or for worse) and who commute through Toronto's main transportation hub, you may need to make some alternative travel plans in the coming days thanks to a forthcoming strike.

As of midnight on Tuesday night, the nearly 100 technicians who facilitate train traffic through Union Station will walk off the job, impacting all Via and GO routes into and out of the downtown core, as well as the UP Express between Union, Dundas West, Weston and Pearson Airport.

The strike comes after the union representing the staffers and employer Toronto Terminals Railway failed to come to an agreement about a potentially higher pay grade, better benefits and more.

As collective bargaining continues, other staff will temporarily be stepping in to cover for union members, though there are still bound to be a number of delays and cancellations.

Canada: Technician strike to disrupt passenger rail service from, to Toronto’s Union Station on 19 April — Travel Watch (@BCDtravelwatch) April 19, 2022

A representative for Metrolinx told the Globe yesterday that their backup plan of adding in non-unionized replacement workers will hopefully cut down on snarls, but "doesn't eliminate them entirely." Also, that these issues will worsen the longer the strike continues.

Though ridership overall is still down from pre-pandemic levels, there are the tons of fans flocking to sports games and concerts — as well as those simply coming into the city to enjoy nightlife now that things are open — to consider, along with the aforementioned GTAers transitioning out of work-from-home models (many of them having moved out of the city during the health crisis).

Some also fear the impact an ongoing strike will have on other unionized workers at the station.

This could be my last couple days of work for a bit. Strike papers are in. Last day of negotiating is Tuesday. Good luck Toronto. #ibew #insolidarity — Ryan Abcede (@RyeABC) April 17, 2022

Anyone who would normally take one of the hundreds of daily trains that will be affected should anticipate major disruptions and consider other options.