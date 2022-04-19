City
Posted 4 hours ago
toronto weather

Special weather alert issued for Toronto as vicious winds approach the city

We're now more than halfway through April, putting Toronto firmly into springtime territory on the calendar — though you'd never know it to look outside right now.

Winter weather continues to plague the city after a particularly cold, messy, long and isolating season, with no immediate relief in sight.

Temperatures are expected to begin climbing again this weekend after Monday's freak snow showers, but conditions are due to get worse before they get better if meteorologists are correct.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto, effective as of Tuesday morning just before 9 a.m., warning of "strong wind gusts this afternoon and evening."

"Northwesterly winds gusting 70 to 80 km/h are forecast to develop this afternoon. These strong winds will weaken by midnight," reads the alert.

"Gusty winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break.
Local power outages will also be possible."

Similar weather statements are in effect for much of Southern Ontario, parts of which are also under winter weather travel advisories due to "heavy snow."

Flurries are possible in Toronto this afternoon and evening, according to EnviroCan's forecast, but it's wind that poses the real threat.

As we've seen during previous spring wind storms, heavy gusts can not only sweep away siding, sheds and patio furniture, but topple huge trees, damage homes, businesses, cars and more.

"Though conditions will improve throughout the day on Tuesday, things will still be feeling far from spring-like. A blustery northwest wind will develop in behind the departing system," writes the Weather Network of Tuesday's forecast, noting that wind chills will keep temperatures feeling near or even below the zero mark.

"Bouts of flurries will also accompany the winds for some, and while these won't bring any significant accumulations, they will serve as a reminder of winter's unwillingness to depart for good just yet."

Le sigh.

