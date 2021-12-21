Toronto bride and groom miraculously okay after tree falls on Tesla during wind storm

A newly-married local couple is lucky to have walked away unscathed after a heavy tree branch fell on top of the car they were taking to their their wedding just north of Toronto earlier this month.

Sam Fursey, whose best friend was getting married, had been driving the bride and groom to their wedding in his Tesla Model 3 on December 11 when a severe wind storm ripped through the area.

All of the sudden, while travelling along a rural dirt road, a "large section of an old tree" fell directly on top of the vehicle, right above the driver's seat.

A bridesmaid driving behind the Tesla captured the whole thing with her car's dashcam, and the footage is pretty scary. It also serves as a pretty good example for Tesla to use when boasting about its super-strong glass roofs.



Fursey himself sustained some cuts, bruises and a mild concussion, but the bride and groom in the back seat were fine enough to continue on and get married.

After a brief hospital stint, Fursey says he was able to join them at the reception and deliver his best man speech.

"If you've ever wondered whether your Tesla is tough enough to withstand accidents, it is. This weekend a 2,000 lb+ tree fell directly on top of the car, right above my head," he wrote when sharing photos and video from the incident on a Tesla owner's Facebook group.

He praised Tesla similarly on YouTube when uploading the clip, writing "we all walked away... thank you higher powers, and Tesla engineers."