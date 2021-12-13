High winds caused havoc in Toronto over the weekend and even events were cancelled

Toronto was battered with the worst wind storm in years on Saturday, with winds in excess of 100 km/h causing damage across the city, knocking out power for hundreds of thousands, and forcing the cancellation of events.

The winds in Toronto are pretty gnarly rn pic.twitter.com/sNHJIzBCQB — Tass (@DeerBasedGod) December 12, 2021

If 100 km/h sounds like a lot, that's because it is. That's approaching hurricane-force winds of 118 km/h.

According to The Weather Network, 75 km/h winds are enough to damage structures, and 90 km/h can uproot entire trees.

100 kilometre an hour winds right now in Toronto. Stay safe everyone ! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/HOWCiroO2i — Vasili (@FlyerItUp) December 11, 2021

Hydro One reported more than 450,000 customers were without power due to the storm, as over 200 broken poles and 53 damaged transformers, downed power lines, and fallen trees wreaked havoc on the power grid.

Damage was so severe that Hydro One stated some customers could be without power beyond Monday, with 3,500 active outages as of Sunday evening.

UPDATE: Over 200,000 customers are without power as the #ONstorm continues. We expect customers in the hardest hit areas of south, central & eastern ON to be without power overnight. As soon as it's safe, more crews will be on their way to help. We appreciate everyone's patience. pic.twitter.com/iZjbN7yKip — Hydro One (@HydroOne) December 12, 2021

Heavy winds created some impressive surf along the shores of Lake Ontario, with Woodbine Beach looking a bit like a coastal Florida town during a hurricane news report.

Heavy wind you have to brace yourself against to not be knocked over at Woodbine Beach in Toronto. #DLWS #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/t6lbFnvQFp — I'll be Frank with you (@syncros) December 11, 2021

Though some weren't deterred by the severe weather, including one intrepid surfer who decide to brave the chilly waves.

(More) surfing at Woodbine Beach.



The wind was nasty but when he finally got up the waves almost looked slooow…#DLWS #Toronto pic.twitter.com/A8ayv9q40l — Shelley Rohar (@shelley_rohar) December 12, 2021

It was a similar scene over at Humber Bay, with crashing waves looking like a painting out of the exploration era, minus the obligatory sea monster and tall ship.

Condo-dwellers high above the city centre experienced terrifying roars from the wind. It takes some reach courage to go out on your high-level balcony during what feels like a refrigerated tropical storm.

More video of this wind downtown Toronto. The video doesn’t do it justice🔊💨 Never seen wind this strong downtown #ONStorm pic.twitter.com/m5sybE6uc5 — Dustin (@thelandofdustin) December 11, 2021

The wind did a number on the Canadian flag fixed atop the Toronto Police Service headquarters on College.

Strong winds in Toronto pic.twitter.com/1qXWcdu7LB — Batul T (@batultunio) December 12, 2021

What should have been a fun night out for some turned into disappointment when high winds forced Terra Lumina at the Toronto Zoo, the Snow Magic drive-through installation, and other events to cancel for the evening.

With lovely weather, Terra Lumina shows are back on! Visit https://t.co/xIojEbio0L for tickets.



If your booking was cancelled last night and you'd like to attend tonight, please check your email to rebook. If you have not yet received an email, please contact info@torontozoo.ca. pic.twitter.com/OxxKhiCN3w — Terra Lumina (@TerraLuminaTO) December 12, 2021

Though the storm has subsided, businesses and property owners are still assessing damage around the region.