Special weather statement issued for Toronto ahead of super-wet and windy weekend

Toronto's weather is about to get even nastier as we approach the weekend, with heavy rain and fierce winds on the way (you know, as opposed to sun or pretty snow.)

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement for the City of Toronto late Thursday afternoon warning of "heavy rain and strong winds Friday night into Saturday night."

The federal weather agency stated that rainfall amounts of 25 to 45 mm will be possible by Saturday night — though, to be fair, Friday itself looks pretty nice with partially cloudy skies and a high of 7 C.

Periods of snow are possible overnight this evening, but any of the white stuff should dissipate fast as temperatures rise and showers start.

It may be warmer than what we've been dealing with in recent days, but it'll be wetter too.

Batten down the hatches, #Ontario. Parts of the province will see maximum gusts exceed 80 km/h Saturday evening, possibly close to 100 km/h for areas near shores of lakes Erie and Ontario – not a day to be putting up your #Christmas lights. #ONstorm #ONwx https://t.co/bLolDufyxh pic.twitter.com/B3ID8tuW3r — Nathan Howes TWN (@HowesNathan) December 9, 2021

"Rain is forecast to begin Friday evening over southwestern Ontario and spread over the remainder of southern Ontario Friday night," reads the special weather statement.

"Showers at times heavy will continue Saturday before temperatures rapidly fall and light snow develops Saturday night in the wake of a strong cold front."

In addition to the rain, "very strong southwesterly winds gusting up to 70 km/h" are expected to develop on Saturday afternoon. These winds are predicted to grow stronger, gusting up to 90 km/h as they shift to the northwest.

Officials warn that damage to trees and local power outages could be possible.

In other words, maybe wait a few days before putting up your Christmas lights. Things could get dangerous.