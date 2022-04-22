City
ontario jobs

This Ontario company will pay for you to relocate from Toronto if you want to get out

If you're in the market for not just a job or career change, but a location change as well, you may be a fit for one of the dozens of open positions at the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation, which will actually help (read: pay for) new employees to move to a new city.

The pandemic has us all reflecting and reconsidering a lot of things about our pre-COVID lives, and the remote work trend, business closures and the sky-high cost of living have already driven so many people out of the downtown core.

While real estate and rent prices in towns even as far as an hour outside Toronto are shooting up to unaffordable levels, many are considering moving further afar to somewhere where it doesn't cost nearly $1 million for a condo or a small, aging bungalow in the province's armpit.

May we present you with Sault Ste. Marie, where the average price of a home is $337,097 and where OLG is hiring for a slew of digital and IT positions.

The company and its PQA and PLATO Testing arms are having a recruiting event next week to try to attract talent from other places to its head office in the Soo.

Perks include "significant advancement opportunities, paid professional development and a hybrid and flexible work environment," along with a focus on work-life balance and the aforementioned assistance with the move.

OLG calls the city of 73,000 residents " a vibrant community" that "provides a mix of urban amenities and world class outdoor adventure that offers an affordable, active lifestyle in the heart of the Great Lakes," if you're willing (or hoping to) live a seven hour drive from Toronto.

